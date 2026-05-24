Man charged with religiously aggravated assault after attacking two Jewish men outside London synagogue

Daniel Nikzamir, 25, of Hendon, has been charged with two counts of racially or religiously aggravated assault by beating, one count of assault by beating, racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, and criminal damage. The charges relate to an incident on May 21 on Sunningfields Road in which two Jewish men sustained minor injuries. Nikzamir pleaded not guilty and was released on bail to appear in court on June 22.

The charges follow a Daily Mail report that a German man was charged with assault after two Jewish men were attacked at a gathering of dozens of Jews for the holiday of Shavuot outside the Beis Gavriel synagogue in Hendon. One synagogue member said a victim was "punched in the face, breaking his glasses." Nikzamir was detained by members of the public before police arrived.

More than 90 hate crime arrests have been made across London since the end of March, including more than 70 related to antisemitic offenses. A Community Protection Team of 100 officers has been established, combining neighborhood policing, specialist protection, and counter-terrorism capabilities.

The attack follows the stabbings of two Jewish men in nearby Golders Green last month and the beating of an Israeli man overheard speaking Hebrew, also in Golders Green.