Man threatening to blow himself up at Iranian embassy in Paris - report
Police have cordoned off the building, said Europe 1
i24NEWS
1 min read
French police on Friday cordoned off the building of the Iranian consulate in Paris where a man is threatening to blow himself up, reported French radio station Europe 1.
Police stated they were at the scene. The authorities have asked the public to avoid the vicinity of the consulate.
"The man is wearing an explosive belt and is said to be equipped with an object that could resemble a grenade," said Europe 1.
This is a developing story...
