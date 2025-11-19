Mossad exposes Hamas network plotting attacks on Jewish targets in Europe

Israeli authorities revealed on Wednesday that a major Hamas terror network operating across Europe has been exposed and dismantled through a series of joint operations between the Mossad and European intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The network, described by Israeli officials as the “Hamas Octopus,” had been working to establish operational cells and weapons stockpiles for attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets on European soil.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, acting on behalf of the Mossad, the investigation lasted several months and involved close cooperation with security services in Germany, Austria, and additional European countries.

The coordinated raids led to multiple arrests and the discovery of weapons caches, including pistols and explosive devices, prepared for use “on command” by Hamas operatives.

One of the most significant discoveries occurred in Vienna last September, when Austria’s security and intelligence agency (DSN) located a weapons stockpile hidden in the city.

Investigators later determined that the cache belonged to Muhammad Naim, son of senior Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim, a close associate of Gaza leader Khalil al-Haya.

Israeli officials say the finding strengthens evidence of direct involvement by Hamas’s political leadership in Qatar in authorizing terror activity in Europe, despite the organization’s routine public denials.

As the investigation progressed, European services uncovered information about a meeting in Qatar between Muhammad Naim and his father around the same period. Israeli officials say the timing and nature of the meeting suggest high-level approval for the establishment of the Vienna cell. Mossad sources argue that Hamas’s repeated denials may reflect an internal loss of control over increasingly independent operatives.

The probe has also turned to potential links between operatives in Europe and Hamas elements in Turkey, long considered a logistical hub for the group. In November, German authorities arrested Burhan al-Khatib, a prominent figure in the network, shortly after his return from Turkey, where he is believed to have concluded operational activities.

European authorities have recently intensified both security operations and legal-political measures targeting Hamas-linked organizations, including associations and religious bodies accused of raising funds or recruiting operatives under humanitarian or cultural cover.

The Mossad said the case reflects the widening international recognition of Hamas’s global operational ambitions and the growing resolve among European governments to counter them. Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli intelligence agencies have recorded a surge in Hamas attempts to build new terror infrastructure abroad, mirroring the methods of Iran and its proxy networks.

According to the Mossad, efforts to disrupt terror plots worldwide are ongoing, with dozens of additional operations currently being monitored or actively thwarted.