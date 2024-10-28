Mr. President, explain to us...

Explain to us why you seem determined to be the first head of state to pressure Netanyahu to back down.

Are you attempting to erase Putin's insult? Why has France done nothing for 18 years to assist UNIFIL in implementing Resolution 1701, aiding the Lebanese army in disarming Islamist militias, and pushing them north of the Litani River?

Why must Israel be the only allied nation without the right to defend itself and compelled to adopt a ceasefire while facing terrorists intent on its destruction, both in Gaza and Lebanon?

Why have you not halted the offensive against ISIS in Mosul, which has resulted in over 10,000 casualties, including men, women, and children?

Why have we not ceased fire against the Kouachi brothers, Amedy Coulibaly, or Mohamed Merah?

Why do you appear to forget that the West, including France and Israel, share a common enemy: radical Islamism, represented by Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah?

Why do you label Israel a "friendly country" while simultaneously refusing to support it as our American and German allies do, by imposing a boycott on arms deliveries and the participation of Israeli defense companies in the Eurosatory and Euronaval exhibitions?

Why did your call for an international coalition against terrorism devolve into a coalition against Israel a year later?

Why do you struggle to mention "Hezbollah" when discussing the terrorist massacre of the Drakkar, where 58 French paratroopers were killed?

Why have you never congratulated Israel for eliminating Nasrallah?

Why do you hesitate to openly condemn Hezbollah, the armed wing of Iran, which supplies arms to Russia against Ukraine? This illegitimate terrorist and so-called "political" movement has held the Lebanese people hostage for far too long, obstructing presidential elections and preventing them from regaining control over their destiny.

Why have you never acknowledged the operation "Pagers," aimed at targeting Hezbollah leaders?

Why do you decry the thousands of Lebanese “civilian” casualties without differentiating between civilians and terrorists, thereby equating the population with their oppressors?

What role did you play in securing the contract for the reconstruction of the port of Beirut by the Saadé family?

What financial or diplomatic considerations are tied to this contract that would obligate the French nation?

How can we negotiate with Hezbollah, an international drug trafficker responsible for 20% of global cocaine production?

Why did you announce in 2017 your intention to terminate agreements that favor Qatar in France, yet welcomed Emir Al Thani for an official reception in February 2024 to strengthen the strategic and financial partnership between our countries, knowing he hosts Hamas leaders in Doha?

Why do you appear obsessed with Benjamin Netanyahu, treating him with less respect than the terrorist leaders he seeks to eliminate to ensure the security of the Western world against the Islamist threat?

Why do you seem intent on being the first head of state to pressure Netanyahu into submission? Are you trying to erase the humiliation from Putin, who sent you to the end of his cold marble table, like a misbehaving student?

Why is there such a sense of distrust towards a nation that has endured the worst genocidal massacre of the 21st century and still has a hundred hostages, thousands wounded, and over 80,000 displaced within its own borders, which you appear to overlook?

How can you accuse Israel of "sowing barbarism" when it is under attack from terrorists on seven fronts in a war imposed upon it?

What is the rationale behind your continued commitment to a diplomatic strategy that remains ineffective to this day?

Why do your words and recent speeches sound like a hostage reciting a statement written by captors?

Many French citizens who elected you now feel betrayed and need to hear your answers before they can no longer support you.

Frank Tapiro, Advertiser and Entrepreneur

Here is the petition that I launched on Sunday, October 27, 2024 on change.org, to ask the President of the Republic to explain his latest statements and his inconsistencies on the conflict in the Middle East, particularly with regard to Israel.

