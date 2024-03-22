At least 40 killed in Moscow concert hall attack, over 130 wounded
A concert hall is said to be on fire after a shooting and a blast
At least 40 people were killed and more than 130 others are wounded following shooting attacks at Crocus City Hall outside Moscow on Friday night, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service.
According to IFX, up to five gunmen were involved in the attacks.
Russia’s top investigative agency, the Investigative Committee, said that it is investigating the events as a terrorist attack.
The agency did not say who may be responsible for the attacks.
