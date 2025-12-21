Nearly half of British Jews feel unwelcome in UK - Report

A majority of British Jews now say they do not feel safe living in the United Kingdom, according to reporting in The Telegraph that reflects growing anxiety within the Jewish community about antisemitism and their long-term place in British society. The findings come as national debates intensify over hate crime, protest policing, and community safety.

The report, based on data and interviews compiled by the newspaper, suggests that many British Jews are increasingly pessimistic about their future in the country. A significant portion of respondents indicated they had considered leaving the UK, citing concerns over everyday prejudice, harassment, and broader social tensions that have intensified in recent years.

Polls from community groups and research bodies have shown similar trends: smaller majorities now hide visible Jewish symbols such as kippahs to avoid unwanted attention, and only a minority express confidence that their concerns are being adequately addressed by authorities. Community Security Trust figures also show a sustained high level of antisemitic incidents, both in terms of reports of abuse and more serious assaults.

The sense of insecurity has been felt against a backdrop of broader public concern. Separate polling from think tanks found that nearly half of Britons say the UK is unsafe for Jewish people, reflecting unease among both Jewish and wider communities about the rise in antisemitic rhetoric and incidents following global conflicts.

Jewish community leaders and advocates say the growing fear is not just about isolated incidents but about a wider climate in which expressions of Jewish identity can attract hostility. One community figure told The Telegraph that Jewish children were now asking whether they would feel safe walking to school and that families regularly discussed whether they could continue to live openly as Jews in certain areas of the country.

Critics argue that political and media discourse, particularly around the Israel-Hamas conflict, has contributed to rising tensions and may embolden antisemites. They are calling on the UK government, police forces, and civil society leaders to step up efforts to protect Jewish communities, ensure hate crimes are prosecuted, and reassure those who feel vulnerable.

As Britain heads into a new year marked by heightened fears and unresolved debates about inclusion and safety, the sentiments expressed by many in the Jewish community underscore the challenges facing the country’s efforts to ensure all citizens feel secure and valued.