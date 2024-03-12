NGOs to sue Denmark's government over arms export to Israel

A consortium of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has announced their intention to sue the Danish government in order to halt the country's arms exports to Israel.

The decision comes amid mounting concerns that Danish weapons are being used to perpetrate serious violations of international law against civilians in the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a joint statement issued by Amnesty International Denmark, Oxfam Denmark, ActionAid Denmark, and Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq, the NGOs expressed their determination to bring legal action against the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national police, which oversee and approve Denmark's arms sales.

"We feel that we are completely within the lines, the rules of the game that apply," stated Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen during a press briefing. However, the National Police refrained from immediate comment, stating they needed to review the details of the impending lawsuit.

Legal firm Kontra Advokater, representing the NGOs, announced their intention to file the lawsuit in a Copenhagen district court within the next three weeks.

Tim Whyte, secretary-general of ActionAid Denmark, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "For five months we have been talking about a potential genocide in Gaza, but we have not seen politicians take action."

Israel has vehemently denied allegations of genocide, asserting that its military operations are targeted at the Palestinian militant group Hamas, rather than the civilian population.