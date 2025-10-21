Nicolas Sarkozy incarcerated at La Santé prison

Former head of state Nicolas Sarkozy was escorted this Tuesday to La Santé prison in Paris to begin his sentence, less than a month after his conviction in the case of Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign. He thus becomes the first former President of the French Republic to be incarcerated.

Accompanied by his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and cheered by a small group who had gathered to show their support outside his home in the 16th arrondissement, he walked to a car that took him to the penitentiary facility.

On social media, Sarkozy posted: “As I am about to cross the walls of Santé prison, my thoughts go to the women and men of France. I want to tell them forcefully that it is not a former president who is being imprisoned this morning, it is an innocent man. I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal that I have endured for more than ten years. The truth will prevail, but the price to pay will have been overwhelming.”

Upon his official arrival shortly before 10 a.m., his lawyers spoke out. Mr. Jean-Michel Darrois described the day as "tragic for him, for France, for our institutions, because this incarceration is a disgrace." Mr. Christophe Ingrain announced that a request for release had been filed immediately. The court of appeal will have two months to make a decision, although a quick ruling is expected.

On September 25, the Paris Criminal Court sentenced Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison for knowingly allowing his associates Claude Guéant and Brice Hortefeux to meet in Tripoli with a dignitary of Muammar Gaddafi’s former regime with the aim of secretly funding his 2007 campaign. The former president has appealed.

A former emblematic figure of the French right, Sarkozy has received the support of numerous political leaders, who denounce the detention order against him as an attack on the presumption of innocence. For the court, the facts are of "exceptional seriousness," serious enough to justify immediate imprisonment even while the appeal is ongoing.