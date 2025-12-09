Noa Tishby assaulted during Pro-Palestine rally in Paris

Israeli actress, producer, author, and activist Noa Tishby posted a video on Instagram Monday showing that she was assaulted during a pro-Hamas demonstration in Paris on November 29.

The footage, captured by Tishby and a companion, depicts tense confrontations with protesters throughout the rally.

The video begins with a protester grabbing the phone of Tishby’s companion and throwing it to the ground, prompting Tishby to declare that they were under attack.

Over the following minutes, protesters can be heard accusing Israel of being an “apartheid and genocidal state” and defending Marwan Barghouti, a Fatah figure convicted of murdering multiple Israelis, claiming he “never committed violent acts.”

Explicit insults are directed at Tishby and Israel, including chants of “F*** the Zionists” and “F*** Israel,” alongside slogans praising Hamas as a “popular” movement “fighting for freedom.” One protester directly accuses Tishby of having “blood on her hands.”

The video also shows Tishby being pursued by protesters, with a backdrop of Palestinian flags, Antifa symbols, and the flag of the New Caledonian independence movement.

Accompanying her post, Tishby criticized the protesters for acting “without even knowing the most basic facts,” framing the incident as a striking example of “uncontrolled propaganda.”

Tishby, a two-time New York Times bestselling author, also served as Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of the Jewish State until 2023.