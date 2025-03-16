Over 50 killed in North Macedonia nightclub fire

At least 51 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a fire that broke out Sunday morning in a nightclub in North Macedonia. Local media reported that the fire may have been caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices, with footage showing sparks flying in all directions from the stage before the fire ignited and spread throughout the club.

The fire broke out around 3:00 AM at the Pulse club in Kocani, a town about 60 miles east of the capital Skopje. During a performance by the band ADN, a popular hip-hop duo in the country, the venue erupted in flames that continued to rage hours later. About 1,500 people were there, according to reports.

In the photos published on social networks, the building is seen surrounded by flames, with smoke billowing into the night sky.