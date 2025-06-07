Palestinian detained in France after assaulting rabbi in broad daylight

A Palestinian man was taken into custody on Friday after hurling a chair at a rabbi on a cafe terrace in a Paris suburb, police said. The incident—which is the second assault sustained by Elie Lemmel within a week—comes amid a hike in antisemitic hate crimes across France.

Lemmel said he was sitting at a cafe in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on Friday when he was hit in the head by a chair; he was injured in the head and hospitalized. He was quoted as saying "I am very afraid that we are living in a world where words are generating more and more evil."

According to identity documents found in the suspect's possession, the 28-year-old man was born in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

CRIF, the umbrella organization of France's Jewish groups, condemned "in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic attack on the rabbi."

"In a general context where hatred of Israel fuels the stigmatisation of Jews on a daily basis, this attack is yet another illustration of the toxic climate targeting French Jews," CRIF said on X.

The French Jewish community, the largest in Europe, has faced numerous attacks and desecrations of memorials since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023, with the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas perpetrating the world antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

France's Holocaust memorial, three Paris synagogues and a restaurant were vandalised with paint last week.