Palestinian embassy opens in London

The embassy of the “State of Palestine” was officially inaugurated in London on Monday during a ceremony led by Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Husam Zomlot, following Britain’s formal recognition of Palestinian statehood announced last September.

Wearing a keffiyeh, Zomlot unveiled a plaque reading “Embassy of the State of Palestine” at the West London building that previously served as the Palestinian mission to the UK.

The ceremony, modest in scale, was attended by senior British officials, the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of the Foreign Office, and members of the Palestinian community in Britain.

Describing the opening as a “historic moment,” Zomlot said the Palestinian people had been denied their right to self-determination for more than a century. He referred to the embassy as “a home away from home” and “a piece of Palestine on British soil” for Palestinians living in the United Kingdom.

The ambassador characterized the inauguration as a major step forward in relations between London and the Palestinian Authority, reaffirming the PA’s commitment to what he called a “just and lasting peace based on international law.” He reiterated Palestinian demands for an end to Israel’s military presence in Judea and Samaria and for recognition of the rights of Palestinian refugees.

Representing the British government, diplomat Alistair Harrison welcomed the opening as “a moment full of hope” and spoke of the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations. The United Kingdom already operates a consulate in Jerusalem responsible for relations with Palestinians in Judea-Samaria and Gaza. No announcement has been made regarding the establishment of a British embassy in Palestinian-controlled territory.

Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state came amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the continuing hostage crisis. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was intended to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution. Several other Western countries, including Australia and Canada, have since taken similar steps.