Paris court grants early release to former French President Sarkozy

A court in Paris on Monday approved the early release of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is expected to leave prison later in the day.

The decision allows Sarkozy to remain free while awaiting the outcome of his appeal but places him under strict judicial supervision.

As part of the conditions, he is barred from contacting any officials linked to the French Ministry of Justice.

Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of accepting millions of euros from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to finance his 2007 presidential campaign, which ultimately brought him to power for a single term until 2012.

France’s Supreme Court recently upheld the verdict, rejecting his appeal, though Sarkozy has consistently denied all wrongdoing, calling the charges politically motivated. His defense team maintains that the evidence against him is unreliable and that the investigation has been driven by political bias rather than fact.

Sarkozy’s release marks the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle that has dogged the former president for years and continues to cast a shadow over French politics.