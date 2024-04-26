Paris students join pro-Palestinian protest, urge Macron to push for ceasefire

The French students have joined the pro-Palestinian university movement spreading in the United States and Canada. Reports suggest students blocking one of the Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) buildings in Paris on Friday.

The participants are protesting the ongoing war in Gaza as well as Sciences Po's stance in the conflict and calling on the French President Emmanuel Macron to push for a ceasefire.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783749926494613518 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The event follows a similar protest action that took place on Thursday. As police arrived, “50 students left on their own, 70 were evacuated calmly from 12:20 a.m. [local time]” and the police “left at 1:30 a.m., with no incidents to report,” stated the authorities.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783457579160490068 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The protesters demanded that Sciences Po “cuts its ties with universities and companies that are complicit in the genocide in Gaza and end the repression of pro-Palestinian voices on campus,” according to witnesses cited by AFP.

The organizers - the Palestine Committee of Sciences Po - said the university management “stubbornly refuses to engage in genuine dialogue” and urged for “a clear condemnation of Israel’s actions by Sciences Po” as well as a commemorative event “in memory of the innocent people killed by Israel,” among other demands.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783621054759612871 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Sciences Po Paris labeled the university officials' decision to call in the police as “both shocking and deeply worrying,” reflecting “an unprecedented authoritarian turn.”

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protest encampments have spread to over 40 college campuses across the United States and in Canada.