Plotters found guilty over foiled terror attack against Jewish community in Manchester

Two men have been found guilty in the United Kingdom of plotting a large-scale Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack aimed at killing Jewish people in the Greater Manchester area, judges ruled on Tuesday at Preston Crown Court. Prosecutors said the plan could have become one of the deadliest terror incidents in British history if it had not been stopped.

The suspects, 38-year-old Walid Saadaoui and 52-year-old Amar Hussein, were convicted of preparing acts of terrorism related to a scheme developed between late 2023 and mid-2024, according to court documents. The pair allegedly intended to acquire semi-automatic weapons and ammunition to carry out a marauding gun attack targeting Jewish communities.

Authorities believe Saadaoui had arranged to smuggle assault rifles and other firearms into the UK through an undercover operative posing as an extremist known as “Farouk.” It was during these interactions that police were able to monitor and later disrupt the plot, leading to the suspects’ arrests in May 2024.

The Crown Prosecution Service emphasized the severity of the suspects’ intentions, noting that their plan was rooted in extremist ideology and a “visceral dislike” of Jewish people. Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts of Greater Manchester Police described the thwarted attack as potentially “Britain’s deadliest terrorist incident,” warning of the catastrophic harm it could have caused.

Both men denied the charges in court, and evidence presented showed they had embraced Islamic State propaganda and had conducted reconnaissance in areas with significant Jewish populations. A third man, Saadaoui’s brother Bilel Saadaoui, was also convicted for failing to disclose information about the plot to authorities.

Law enforcement officials credited the complex undercover operation with saving countless lives, highlighting the undercover officer’s bravery in engaging with the suspects and helping uncover the detailed plans. The convictions come amid heightened concerns over extremist threats in Europe, with authorities warning of continued risks posed by online radicalization and international terror networks.

Sentencing for the convicted men is scheduled for February 2026, as communities and leaders reflect on the seriousness of the plot and the importance of vigilance against hate-motivated violence.