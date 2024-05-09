In a bid to tackle the alarming rise in antisemitic abuse on United Kingdom (UK) university campuses, Vice Chancellors from prominent universities across the country are set to join forces with government officials today.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Communities Secretary, and Security Minister, will convene with university leaders to address the issue.

The meeting aims to galvanize university leaders to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards antisemitic abuse, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

Discussions will inform forthcoming government guidance on combatting antisemitism on campuses.

Additionally the Chancellor announced £7 million to combat antisemitic abuse in educational settings, with £500,000 earmarked to bolster the University Jewish Chaplaincy's efforts.

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has decried the "toxic environment" faced by Jewish students nationwide. According to the Communities Security Trust, university-related antisemitic incidents surged by 203% between 2022 and 2023, highlighting the urgent need for action.