Poland: Right-wing Karol Nawrocki defeats liberal candidate in elections

Karol Nawrocki, the populist right-wing candidate backed by the "Law and Justice" party (PiS), won the Polish presidential election with 50.89 percent of the voter votes, against 49.11 percent for his Liberal party rival Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and a close ally of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The narrow victory constitutes a severe blow to the Tusk government and signals that the ongoing political stalemate in the country will likely continue. In addition, Poland is expected to renew confrontations with the European Union. Nawrocki, who enjoyed the support of US President Donald Trump camp and the far right in his country, is expected to veto presidential reforms on liberal issues, including abortion and LGBT rights.

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Trzaskowski declared a victory based on exit polls on Sunday, but Naworcki refused to admit defeat. "We will win and save Poland," he said. His victory preserves PiS's control of the presidency after President Andrzej Duda, and may finally bury Tusk's hopes of restoring democratic institutions in the country.