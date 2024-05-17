Police fatally shoot armed man attempting arson at Synagogue in France

In Rouen, France, an armed individual was shot dead by police on Friday as he attempted to set fire to a synagogue.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin commended the police for their bravery and swift response to the threat posed by the assailant.

Reports indicate that the man, armed with both a knife and an iron bar, approached the synagogue with intent to cause harm. However, law enforcement intervened, leading to a confrontation that ultimately resulted in the suspect's death. Details surrounding the individual's identity and motives remain under investigation.

Following the incident, the mayor of Rouen visited the scene, expressing shock and solidarity with the community affected by the attempted attack. The city, like many others in France, has been left reeling from the brazenness of the act and the potential implications for communal safety.

Since October 7, coinciding with the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, reports of anti-Semitic incidents have seen a significant uptick, raising concerns about the spread of hate and intolerance.