Police launch hunt for man with "Hamas" soccer kit in London

A soccer fan wearing a Manchester United shirt with "Hamas" printed on the back, alongside the number seven, was spotted parading through London, prompting outrage and a police investigation.

The incident occurred near Oxford Circus tube station on Friday afternoon.

A Jewish man, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed his shock and offense after seeing the man in the offensive jersey.

He reported that the shirt appeared to be newly printed and feared that the number seven might reference the October 7 attacks against Israel, carried out by Hamas, a designated terrorist organization in the UK.

"I was walking to collect some shoes and saw this guy. I thought it was pretty unbelievable - no one was reacting or seemed to notice," the onlooker told the Daily Mail.

"I followed him for about two minutes and took photos. I think he was aware I was taking photos of him, but didn't seem to care."

The man questioned whether "Hamas" could have been the individual's surname but deemed this unlikely, considering the strong association with the terrorist organization.

"Even if it was his surname, surely he would have been aware of the association," he added. "Wearing the name of a terrorist organization is really shocking. I was very offended, especially as the number seven could have been in reference to the October 7 attacks."

The onlooker reported the matter to the police, who confirmed they are actively searching for the individual.

"On Friday, 24 May police received a call from a member of the public reporting that a man was walking in Oxford Street, W1 wearing a football shirt with an offensive message on it. Enquiries are under way to try and identify the man," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD3538/24May."

Hamas, responsible for killing 1,200 people and taking 252 citizens hostage during the October 7 , attacks, is a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK. Membership and expressing support for Hamas is illegal and punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

After being contacted by MailOnline, Manchester United confirmed that it does not allow political slogans to be printed on shirts sold through official club channels.