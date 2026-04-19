Police probe antisemitic arson attack on business in northwest London

British police are investigating an arson attack on a business in northwest London on Friday night as an antisemitic hate crime, with counterterrorism officers leading a wider probe into similar incidents targeting Jewish-linked sites in recent weeks.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was seen lighting a bag in the doorway of a building in Hendon, which was later found to contain three bottles filled with liquid. The fire caused minor damage to the shopfront, and no injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed that “online claims of responsibility” are being examined as part of the investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Counter Terrorism Policing is overseeing the case due to what officials described as “similar circumstances and online claims of responsibility” across multiple incidents. These include attempted arson attacks on a Persian-language media organization and a synagogue in Finchley, as well as ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity that were set on fire in Golders Green.

The Community Security Trust said the targeted building had previously been used by the Jewish community and was formerly listed as the head office of the Jewish Futures educational charity. The damage at the scene appeared limited, with burn marks visible around the doorway and the area closed off by police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said police were aware of concerns among residents and confirmed that security measures have been increased. He said officers, including armed patrols and personnel trained to identify suspicious activity, have been deployed across the area.

Police said they would maintain a strong presence at Jewish places of worship and businesses, with additional stop-and-search powers introduced across the Barnet area. Armed response units and counterterrorism resources have also been mobilized as investigations continue into the incidents.

A spokesperson for the Community Security Trust said the group is working closely with police and urged the public to remain vigilant. “We urge people to remain calm and to report any suspicious activity, at any time of day or night, to police immediately,” the spokesperson said, as authorities continue efforts to determine those responsible.