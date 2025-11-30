Polish city cuts ties with Israeli city over Gaza conflict

The Polish seaside city of Sopot has become the first municipality in the country to officially end its partnership with an Israeli city, citing the ongoing war in Gaza as the primary reason.

Sopot had been twinned with Ashkelon in southern Israel since 1993.

The move was spearheaded by Barbara Brzezicka, a left-wing Razem party councilor, who argued that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Brzezicka noted that Sopot had previously severed ties with the Russian city of Petergof following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Frustrated by the city administration’s initial reluctance to act, Brzezicka organized a citizens’ petition, supported by Razem, Amnesty International, and pro-Palestinian activists. The petition condemned what it described as a “large-scale ethnic cleansing” carried out by Israel since 2023, causing tens of thousands of deaths, including around 20,000 children. While acknowledging the crimes committed by Hamas, the petition stressed that these do not justify the “systematic extermination of Gaza’s civilian population.” It concluded that “Hamas bears full responsibility for its attacks, and the Israeli government for the genocide committed by the Israeli Defense Forces.”

After collecting more than 300 signatures, the petition reached the threshold for official review.

On Thursday, Sopot’s municipal council voted nine to six, with four abstentions and two absences, to terminate the partnership. Several councilors voiced concerns that the decision was overly one-sided.

Jaroslaw Kempa suggested a temporary suspension rather than a permanent break to preserve dialogue, while Natalia Pobłocka criticized the resolution for presenting an “incomplete” view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sopot is now the first Polish city to formally cut ties with an Israeli community over Gaza. Other municipalities have taken less permanent measures: in September, Tczew suspended its partnership with Lev Hasharon, expressing solidarity with victims and calling for peace.

The issue has also stirred debate at the national level. Resolutions condemning Israel’s actions as “genocidal” have been submitted to the Polish Parliament but are yet to be voted on. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has accused Israel of disproportionate force and violations of humanitarian law, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk maintains Warsaw’s support against “Islamic terrorism” but rejects policies that lead to the “hunger and death of mothers and children.”