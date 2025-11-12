Pro-Palestinian activists file complaint over 'violence' at Israeli Philharmonic concert

A week after disruptions at the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert in Paris, four pro-Palestinian demonstrators have lodged a complaint with the Paris police, alleging they were assaulted by audience members.

According to their lawyer, the activists claim they were attacked by spectators after igniting flares and chanting slogans critical of Israel inside the venue.

They also accuse others of publicly revealing their identities, calling it a “violation of privacy.”

Two of the protesters filed their complaints on Saturday, saying they were subjected to “numerous acts of violence by spectators during the concert.” They assert they possess “videos clearly showing people committing acts of violence” against them.

“My clients were literally lynched, despite having committed no act of violence or issued any threats. The only violence that night was directed at them,” their lawyer stated, adding that one of the protesters was beaten and later fell ill.

The incident occurred last Thursday during the orchestra’s performance, when several activists set off smoke flares inside the concert hall. Videos of the disruption, widely circulated on social media, show the performance being repeatedly interrupted before the protesters were forcibly removed from the venue.

The following day, the group “Action for Palestine” claimed responsibility, describing the demonstration as a “peaceful action” intended to halt a concert “meant to distract from the crimes committed in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the protesters themselves face several charges, including property damage posing danger to others, endangerment, possession of flammable materials without authorization, organizing an unauthorized public demonstration, refusing to comply with an identity check, and violent conduct involving the use or threat of a weapon.