Pro-Palestinian protest in front of Israeli chef Eyal Shani's London restaurant

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in front of the restaurant "Miznon" owned by Israeli chef Eyal Shani, located in the upscale Notting Hill neighborhood in London. According to the establishment, this is the seventh incident of its kind in several weeks.

The protesters chanted "Free Palestine from the river to the sea," a slogan calling for the erasure of Israel. One of the participants stated that the Palestinians had "the right to resist by any means necessary," remarks that were met with applause from the crowd. One protester was arrested and taken into custody for incitement to hatred.

The restaurant management denounces recurring acts of "harassment, intimidation, and racism" that disturb customers. Images shared on social media show a strong police presence, although some videos appear to indicate that law enforcement initially kept their distance, positioned on the other side of the street. Other footage shows clashes between protesters and police officers.

Members of the British Jewish community are accusing the London police of not acting firmly enough in response to these demonstrations. "The police remain passive in the face of harassment and incitement to violence against Jews and law-abiding citizens in the country," one of them said.

This is not the first time Scotland Yard has been criticized for its handling of anti-Israeli incidents. A community member, speaking anonymously to the Telegraph, claims to have alerted the police after becoming aware of online messages. The restaurant’s security staff had also filed a complaint after a previous demonstration, describing these gatherings as “ambushes.”

The police stated that the demonstration dispersed quickly after the intervention of law enforcement forces.