Putin calls for 'fair punishment' after Moscow shooting, stronger migration control

In his address to Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes the authorities will do everything "to ensure the Friday Moscow shooting participants receive a fair punishment."

"The situation in the sphere of migrations must be under control," added Putin. The comment comes amid rising anti-migrant sentiments as all the suspects arrested after the deadly attack took lives of 137 people are said to be Tajik nationals.

Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The four suspects detained first appeared heavily beaten as they were charged by a court on Sunday. Social media reports showed at least one of the suspects being tortured and others violently interrogated and injured. The footage has authenticated by several sources, including NBC News.

Russia's Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov then stated: "Those who are behind the attack and who carried it out will inevitably be punished." He also claimed that "the number of crimes committed in Russia by migrants in 2023 increased by 75%."

Meanwhile, Russia's State Duma held a death penalty debate after the discussion reemerged in reaction to the terrorist attack. Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said: "Today we must say clearly that the moratorium on the death penalty must be interrupted. Today there can be no other punishment for these scumbags other than the death penalty."

However, not everyone echoed the idea, with the chair of another Duma party 'A Just Russia – For Truth,' Sergey Mironov, saying a national referendum must be held in September to make such a decision, and the communist party (KPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov warning against possible abuse of death penalty.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

This is a developing story