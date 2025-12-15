The life of the Assad family in Russia

A year after being ousted from his position in disgrace and fleeing for his life to Russia, the British Guardian reported on Monday that the former Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad, is living with his family in luxury in Moscow but under conditions of isolation.

Russian and Syrian sources have reported that Assad is currently "refreshing his studies in ophthalmology." According to the reports, the last Ba'ath regime leader in the Middle East is now sitting in a classroom, taking lessons in ophthalmology and Russian.

A senior source said, "He has very little connection, if any, with the outside world. He is in contact only with a few people who were in his palace, such as Mansour Azzam, the former Syrian Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Yasser Ibrahim, his senior economic associate." It was also reported that the condition of Asma, his wife, who contracted leukemia, continues to improve.

The family is most likely residing in the prestigious Rublyovka neighborhood, which is a gated community for the elite in Moscow, according to two sources familiar with the situation, where they mingle with people such as former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian who fled Kyiv in 2014.

A source close to the Kremlin said that Assad is, to a large extent, "irrelevant" to Putin and the Russian political elite. The former dictator is scheduled to be interviewed by the media, including the Russian state news agency RT and a famous American right-wing podcaster, but this is subject to approval from the Russian authorities.