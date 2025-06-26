Report: Iran moved uranium from Fordow before US strike, European allies assess

Recommended -

European countries believe that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium remains intact, according to a report in the Financial Times on Thursday, despite claims by the Trump administration that the Iranian nuclear program has been "obliterated."

The US joined Israel's 12-day war against Iran last weekend, targeting Fordow and other facilities in Natanz and Isfahan. At Fordow, the underground nuclear enrichment facility, the US dropped a dozen GBU-57A/B bunker busters, also known as the massive ordnance penetrator (MOP).

A preliminary intelligence assessment stated that the strike caused "extensive damages, but not full structural destruction" of the Fordow facility.

While US President Donald Trump and his administration have said that the nuclear program had been destroyed, and that the uranium stockpile is believed to have been inside Fordow, the Financial Times cited two sources briefed on the intelligence assessments that said the 408 kilograms (900 pounds) of highly enriched uranium had been moved.

The European countries, which were not named, believe the stockpile had been divided and distributed to other locations. This has been suggested by Iranian officials as well.