Romania to purchase Iron Dome, 1st EU country to buy Israeli defense system

Recommended -

Romania will become the first European country to buy Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system, according to Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu speaking to Romania's TVR on Tuesday.

The contract will be signed in the fall, he said, adding to the country's short-range missile interception capabilities.

"These are defensive missile batteries that we don’t have, and we need them," he said, citing the example from Iranian attacks that targeted Tel Aviv.

"It will protect us as well. Whether it’s airports, military bases, or, God forbid, we need to defend our cities," he added.

Buying the system will account for almost 30 percent of Romania's defense budget, with future purchases to include short-range missiles and corvettes for the navy, he said. This is part of Romanian President Nicușor Dan's new defense plan, which is yet to be presented, he added.

As an EU and NATO country, Romania has come under increasing pressure over Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In addition, US President Donald Trump has demanded NATO allies increase spending.