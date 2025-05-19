Romanian elections: Centrist candidate defeats Trump supporter

After weeks of trailing in polls, Romania's centrist candidate, Nicusor Dan, defeated far-right George Simion. Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, won 54 percent of the voters while his nationalist opponent managed to garner 46 percent.

The elected president Dan, 55, is a professional mathematician who has recently soared to the top of the polls after weeks of trailing behind Simion. In his campaign, he committed to fight against rampant corruption, to maintain support for Ukraine (where Romania has played an important logistical role), and to keep the country firmly within the mainstream European Union political scene.

His rival, Simion, is considered an enthusiastic supporter of US President Donald Trump, and is influenced by the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. He committed during the campaign to stop military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Vadim Ghirda / AP

Simion was the winner of the first round of elections two weeks ago, then received 41 percent of the voters' votes. The second round of elections continued the highest voting percentage in Romanian elections in 25 years. In December, the Constitutional Court cancelled the election results, following Russian intervention in favor of the far-right candidate Călin Georgescu.

Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

The elections in Romania show a sharp public backlash in Europe towards politicians who draw inspiration from the MAGA movement associated with Trump. These could indicate citizens' concerns about the direction and policies that candidates who adopt this approach bring.