Russia calls on Israel to adhere to international law amid Rafah incursion

The Russian foreign ministry has urged Israel to uphold international humanitarian law following its incursion into the border city of Rafah.

Speaking at a briefing, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized Russia's stance, highlighting the need for strict adherence to international legal provisions in the region.

Zakharova stressted the potential consequences of the Rafah incursion, describing it as an "additional destabilizing factor" in an area inhabited by over a million civilians. She reiterated Russia's demand for Israel to comply with international humanitarian law, stressing the importance of protecting civilian lives and ensuring the respect of fundamental legal principles.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israel's military actions drawing international scrutiny.