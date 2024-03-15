Russian presidential elections kick off: What is at stake for anti-war movement?

Over the past two years, Russia has seen a transition from an authoritarian regime to an outright dictatorship. Some of the least intriguing elections in the world and the nation's modern history kicked off there on Friday.

Yet, the anti-war opposition is determined to use this occasion to speak out against Vladimir Putin, who is set to sweep to his fifth term as a Russian president.

(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

As February marked a two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin seeks reassurance of the national support for the war that was once believed to take no more than several weeks. Due to the military censorship practised in the country since the outbreak of the war and growing political prosecution, it is challenging to estimate how many Russians actually back Putin's decisions.

What is known is that the Russian authorities will likely use a variety of falsification techniques they have developed over the past decades to ensure the highest possible result in extending Putin's presidency. Reports suggest that people are widely pressured to vote for the current president at work and at universities.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

With the opposition leader Alexei Navalny dead, all anti-Kremlin politicians, journalists and activists in exile or jailed and all outspokenly anti-war candidates banned, Russian opposition is calling for a protest action through a campaign 'Noon against Putin.'

The idea is that anyone seeking to show their opposition to Putin should arrive at the voting poll at 12:00 pm (local time) on Sunday, the last day of the three-day election. Then, it is up to an individual choice: some regime critics urge to vote for the least pro-Putin candidate, some - for anyone but the current president. Others say they will spoil the bulletin by "voting" for multiple candidates or writing an oppositional slogan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767312085325676770 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In early February, Navalny called the idea the safest form of protest: "What can they do? Close the polling stations at noon? Organize a counter-action '10 a.m. for Putin?'" wrote the late opposition leader from jail.

"This will be a nationwide protest against Putin, available to everyone, everywhere. Millions will be able to take part in it. And tens of millions will witness it."

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

The Russian prosecutor's office on Thursday issued a special warning that the 'Noon against Putin' is a form of an "unsanctioned protest." Reports indicate that poll staff has been instructed to call the police if a large number of people turn out at the voting stations at noon on Sunday.

Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya, who vowed to continue his political struggle, called on the international community not to recognize the results of the elections, saying "it would be an important signal to civil society in Russia and the elites still loyal to Putin, as well as to the world, that Russia is ruled not by a president recognized by all, but by someone who is despised and publicly condemned."

Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP

Read more stories like this >>

• Putin reiterates readiness to use nuclear weapons while criticizing West >>

• Pro-Ukraine Russian armed groups say they launched attacks into Russia >>

• Navalny's supporters gather for his funeral despite Kremlin's threats >>