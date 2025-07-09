Scarce resistance to massive outbreaks of antisemitism engulfing German state

Recommended -

The southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg is facing a tidal wave of antisemitism, include violent outbreaks, amid near silence and lack of action from politicians and groups tasked with confronting the world’s oldest hatred.

Last month, the tiny Jewish community in Mannheim pulled the plug on its participation in a religion dialogue festival because of the fear of attacks from the potent pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian movement. The religious freedom event aims to showcase the different religious communities in Mannheim.

Alisa Erlich, a Moroccan-born Jew who has been a member of the Mannheim Jewish community for over 40 years, told i24NEWS that the event “became more insecure because of the people who sympathize with Hamas.” She added “The situation is not very nice for us since the war. Our community house is open for all. We could not do it this time due to security reasons.” Erlich’s late husband, Manfred, was the chairman of the Jewish community in Mannheim and an important person in re-building Jewish life.

She complained to the Christian Democratic Union mayor, Christian Specht, about the weekly pro-Palestinian demonstrations that face no resistance, and she noted, the authorities seem to have allowed the anti-Israel activities to become a normal occurrence. She added: “I cannot understand why the demonstrations are allowed.” She urged the mayor to intervene in the courts and with the authorities to stop the anti-Israel hate festivals.

There are an estimated 600 members of the Jewish community in Manheim, said Erlich. She slammed Michael Blume, the state commissioner tasked with fighting antisemitism in Baden-Württemberg for “being on the wrong side. He should not represent us.”

Blume blamed Israel’s government for antisemitism in Germany and Europe for the rise of antisemitism in response to the Jewish state’s self-defence war against Israel.

Roman Haller, a Holocaust survivor who lives in Munich and is the former director of the Jewish Claims Conference, was appalled by Blume’s statement and published an open letter to the commissioner: "Your recent statement regarding the attribution of antisemitism is outrageous and leaves me speechless as a Holocaust survivor who is used to some things. Your statement not only counteracts the constant assurances of the State of Israel's right to defend itself, but also encourages the very people against whom you — especially as an antisemitism commissioner — should fight. Because what you are saying is pure antisemitism.”

Israel’s government also blasted Blume’s hostility toward the Jewish state during its war campaign to defeat Hamas.

Erlich also complained to Rami Suliman, the head of the regional Jewish community in Baden, where Mannheim is located. Erlich said “I mentioned Blume. Those are very bad things that Blume is doing. What are you doing against it?”

Critics of Suliman’s alleged appeasement policies have noted that his community is subsidized by the state government and Blume plays a role in the subsidies. The reported conflict of interest enables Blume to stoke antisemitism without facing resistance from Jewish leaders who are dependent on subsidies, argue critics. The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, told a congressional committee on fighting European antisemitism in December 2023 that Blume should be dismissed. “I will be happy when Blume is no longer in his position,” said Erlich, who has family members in Israel.

When asked why Mannheim could not guarantee the security of the Jewish community, the Mannheim mayor’s spokesman, Dirk Schuhmann, told i24NEWS that “Mannheim is a city where people of many nationalities and religions live together peacefully and tolerantly, and where all citizens can freely move and stay anywhere. This is thanks to the cooperation of numerous organizations, institutions, and individuals, none of whom have ‘failed in Mannheim.’”

Schumann added: “Due to the great diversity of the population, international tensions unfortunately always have an impact on coexistence in our city. This is clearly evident, for example, in the numerous demonstrations and counter-demonstrations by Palestinian groups or the German-Israeli Society (DIG) following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the Gaza War.”

i24NEWS reached out to the political factions in the Mannheim city council about the alleged failure of Mannheim’s mayor to guarantee security for the participation of the Jewish community.

Guido Bartscher, a spokesman for the Social Democratic party (SPD) in the city council, told i24NEWS that “The number of antisemitic incidents and crimes has risen sharply nationwide in recent years. The situation for Jews has also changed in Mannheim, with an increasing number of incidents, particularly since the Hamas attack and the outbreak of the war in Gaza.”

He added: “The SPD in the Mannheim City Council regrets this non-participation and takes the concerns of the Jewish community and the current security situation very seriously. This led us, among other things, to call last year for the establishment of a coordination office for the prevention of antisemitic incidents, which would document antisemitic incidents, develop preventative measures, and implement appropriate projects.”

Bartscher declined to comment on Michael Blume’s alleged incompetence and antisemitism and the calls for the state government to discharge him.

Additional outbreaks of antisemitism in Baden-Württemberg unfolded in Langenau where violent pro-Palestinian activists attacked members of a protestant church that is pro-Israel.

The anti-Israel rapper Apsilon called for the destruction of the Jewish state in the Stuttgart State Opera, declaring “Free Palestine.” The local paper, Stuttgarter Nachrichten, which was classified as antisemitic by the Simon Wiesenthal Center in 2013 because it published an antisemitic cartoon attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, termed the slogan “Free Palestine” merely a form of criticism of Israel.

The German-Israel Friendship Society (DIG) in Stuttgart and its chief, Oliver Vrankovic, have refused to criticize Apsilon and the city authorities for allowing Apsilon’s agitation against the Jewish state. The German government funds the German-Israel Friendship Society. Volker Beck, the head of the federal DIG, has also gone silent about the antisemitic anti-Israel outbreaks in Baden-Württemberg.