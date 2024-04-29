Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf steps down

Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf will resign as early as Monday, the BBC reported, after the possibility of him winning a vote of confidence this week appeared to dwindle over the weekend.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1784875257800654966 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf (is) to resign as early as today, the BBC understands," BBC News said, without citing a source.

Last week, Yousaf abruptly ended a power-sharing agreement between his Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Green Party, in the hopes that he could lead a minority government - but opposition parties have tabled a vote of no confidence.

The pro-independence SNP's fortunes have faltered amid a funding scandal and the resignation of a party leader last year, while there has been infighting over how progressive its pitch should be as it seeks to woo back voters.

Just days ago, Yousaf said he was "quite confident" that he could win the no confidence vote called by political opponents, but by Monday, his offer of talks with other parties to try to shore up his minority government seemed to be faltering.

A vocally anti-Israeli politician, Yousaf charged earlier this that Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza is "tantamount to ethnic cleansing." The war began on October 7, with Palestinian jihadists perpetrating the single deadliest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust as they butchered some 1,200 people and took several hundred captive.