Scottish independence accounts go silent amid Iran internet blackout - report

Several social media accounts that regularly posted content supporting Scottish independence have gone dark following Iran’s nationwide internet shutdown, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported on Monday. The accounts ceased activity on January 8, the same day Iranian authorities imposed a near‑total blackout of internet access as protests intensified across the country.

The blackout, which monitoring groups say has reduced connectivity to a small fraction of normal levels, has disrupted web and mobile data throughout Iran in an effort to limit information flows amid widespread demonstrations.

The Telegraph noted that the accounts stopped posting at the moment the blackout took hold, a pattern similar to one observed when a previous shutdown occurred in June 2025. At that time, dozens of anonymous accounts promoting Scottish independence abruptly fell silent when internet access was lost.

Observers tracking these accounts in past incidents have linked them to Iranian networks based on activity patterns and routing data, although the current report did not specify the nature of the links.

The timing has drawn attention because the social media silence overlapped with the loss of connectivity inside Iran, raising questions about how external online networks may be affected by domestic disruptions in the country.

Further analysis of the activity and origins of the accounts is ongoing as platforms and researchers continue to monitor these patterns in relation to broader political debates and internet access variables.