Security scandal at the Louvre after €88 million jewelry heist

A month after the audacious €88 million jewelry theft at the Louvre, revelations about major security lapses at the world-famous Paris museum have sparked outrage.

Among the most startling discoveries: the video surveillance password was simply “Louvre.”

An employee disclosed this astonishing detail, highlighting the extent of the negligence that enabled the seven-minute heist in the Apollo Gallery last October.

During a Senate hearing last month, Louvre president-director Laurence des Cars admitted to “serious shortcomings” in the museum’s security system. She revealed that the Apollo Gallery’s only external camera faced west, failing to capture the window through which the burglars gained entry using power tools.

Although des Cars maintained that all alarms and cameras were operational at the time, she acknowledged “weaknesses” in the museum’s perimeter security due to years of underinvestment, a statement that contrasts sharply with her earlier assurances that the system had been fully functional.

Despite the indictment of four suspects, none of the stolen jewels have yet been recovered. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said investigators are “exploring all leads,” and confirmed that at least one suspect remains at large.

The first two men arrested hardly resemble professional thieves: a 39-year-old taxi driver and a 34-year-old garbage collector and delivery worker, both from the northern suburbs of Paris. Their DNA was found at the scene, and they have “partially admitted their involvement,” according to prosecutors.

The garbage collector, who was unemployed, was detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport while attempting to board a one-way flight to Algeria. Two additional suspects a 37-year-old man and his 38-year-old partner, also from northern Paris have since been charged. For now, authorities say there is no indication of organized crime involvement.