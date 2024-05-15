Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wounded in shooting - report

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been wounded in a shooting incident following a government meeting, according to reports from the news agency TASR.

TASR has cited parliament's vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as confirming that Prime Minister Fico was shot and wounded during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and authorities have yet to provide official statements regarding the incident.

“An assassination [attempt] on Prime Minister Robert Fico was carried out today at the government’s off-site meeting in Handlova,” the government office said.

“At the moment he is being transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica, because it would take too long to Bratislava in view of the necessity of an acute intervention.”

According to a witness interviewed by Reuters, several shots were heard, and the witness observed a man being detained by police at the scene.

The witness further reported seeing security officials apprehending an individual and placing them into a vehicle before driving away from the area.

This is a developing story