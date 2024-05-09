Slovenia moves to recognize Palestinian state by mid-June

The Slovenian government has initiated the procedure for recognizing a Palestinian state, with plans to finalize the process by mid-June.

Prime Minister Robert Golob made the announcement on Thursday, reiterating Slovenia's commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the war in Gaza.

"The atrocities unfolding daily in Gaza are intolerable and must come to an end," stated Prime Minister Golob in a release on the government's official platform. "I urge Israel to immediately cease its attacks on Gaza and engage in dialogue at the negotiating table."

Golob emphasized that Slovenia's recognition of a Palestinian state aims to incentivize swifter negotiations and accelerate discussions within the United Nations for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the assurance of security and existence for Israel through a two-state solution.

The decision comes amidst reports that several European Union member states, including Ireland and Spain, are contemplating recognizing a Palestinian state on May 21, as per Ireland's national broadcaster.

The ruling coalition in Slovenia reached a unanimous agreement on the recognition decision, with Golob expressing hope that Slovenia's move would serve as a catalyst for other nations to follow suit.

In March, Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia had announced their intentions to take initial steps toward recognizing a Palestinian state. These countries have reportedly been awaiting a crucial vote by the United Nations General Assembly on May 10, which could pave the way for Palestinian recognition as qualified for full UN membership.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 UN member states have extended recognition to Palestinian statehood.

However, Israel has criticized the recognition plans of these four countries, labeling them as a "reward for terrorism" that could undermine the prospects of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.