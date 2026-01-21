Spain: another train tragedy as rail crash kills one, injures 37

Spain was hit by another rail accident overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, just days after the country’s deadliest train disaster since 2013.

Near Barcelona, a commuter train struck a collapsed retaining wall along the tracks, killing one person and injuring 37 others, regional authorities said.

The victim was a trainee train driver, while most of the injured were traveling in the first carriage. The crash occurred near the town of Gelida, roughly 30 kilometers southwest of Barcelona.

Spain’s rail infrastructure manager, ADIF, said the wall collapse was likely caused by heavy rainfall that has affected Catalonia in recent days. Suburban rail services were suspended Wednesday morning, triggering major traffic congestion around Barcelona. Authorities urged residents to limit travel, while businesses were encouraged to allow remote work.

The incident comes as Spain continues to mourn a deadly collision on Sunday in southern Andalusia, where two high-speed trains crashed, killing at least 42 people and injuring dozens more.

The government has declared three days of national mourning, and rescue crews are still working through the wreckage. As of Wednesday morning, 37 victims remained hospitalized, while 86 others had been treated and released.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed solidarity with the victims of the Barcelona-area crash. Transport Minister Óscar Puente described Sunday’s high-speed train collision as “truly strange,” noting that it occurred on a straight section of track at moderate speed. Investigators have discovered damage to a section of rail, though its role in the crash remains unclear.

While Spain’s high-speed rail network is widely regarded as one of the most reliable in Europe, the recent accidents have renewed concerns over infrastructure safety. Last summer, a train drivers’ union warned of the need for urgent repairs and speed restrictions on certain lines.