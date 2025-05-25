Spain calls for sanctions against Israel to stop Gaza war

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares advocated for coercive measures against Israel on Sunday as Madrid is set to host a conference, bringing together 20 European and Arab countries focused on "stopping this war, which no longer has any goal."

"We must consider sanctions – we must do everything, consider everything to stop this war," said Albares.

The conference y with 20 countries as well as international organizations, with the aim of "stopping this war, which no longer has any purpose," according to the head of Spanish diplomacy, Albares. He stressed the need for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza "massively, unimpeded, neutrally, so that it is not Israel who decides who can eat and who cannot." This conference follows a similar gathering organized in Madrid last year, which brought together countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, as well as European nations such as Ireland and Norway, who have recognized the Palestinian state.