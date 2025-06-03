Spain cancels massive arms contract with Israeli weapons firm Rafael

The Spanish defense ministry officially revoked on Tuesday the production authorization for the Spike LR2 anti-tank missiles manufactured by the Israeli company Rafael.

This measure results in the outright cancellation of a contract worth 285 million euros ($310 million) intended to equip the Spanish land army and Marines, according to official sources reported by local press. The initial agreement provided for the supply of 168 launch systems, 1,680 Spike LR2 missiles, and complete logistical support. Madrid is now considering replacing these Israeli equipment with American Javelin missiles produced by Lockheed Martin.

This decision is part of a broader strategy of military technological disengagement from Israel, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government since the start of operations in the Gaza Strip. Defense Minister Margarita Robles simultaneously terminated the contract signed in October 2023 with Pap Tecnos, a Spanish subsidiary of Rafael. Six weeks ago, Spain had already canceled an order for Israeli ammunition valued at over $15 million. Secretary of State for Security Amparo Valcarce recently confirmed the development of "disconnection plans" aimed at eliminating any future dependence on Israeli military technologies.

"Currently, no arms transactions are active between Spain and Israel, but projects dependent on Israeli technologies still exist," Valcarce said, mentioning "exit strategies" being finalized. Although Madrid initially justified its partnership with Rafael by "the obsolescence of existing systems" and the fact that the Israeli company was "the only supplier meeting the requirements," the government's position has radically changed as the war in Gaza has progressed, with mounting international pressure placed on Israel over the humanitarian situation on the ground there.