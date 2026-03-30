On Monday, in an unusual step, the Spanish government closed its airspace and the use of its military bases to aircraft involved in the ongoing operations in Iran. The decision includes a sweeping ban on the landing, takeoff, or refueling of fighter jets at the strategic "Rota" and "Morón" bases.

Following the move, and in coordination with the government in Madrid, Washington canceled its plan to deploy heavy bombers of the B-52 and B-1 types at Morón Air Base, which is considered a critical logistical hub for the US Air Force.

Amid tensions with the United States, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez criticized the activities of the Israel Defense Forces in southern Lebanon.

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Sánchez declared that in the early hours of Sunday, a "new red line was crossed" after a UNIFIL soldier from the United Nations was killed and three others were wounded in an attack in Lebanon. Spain is now demanding immediate clarifications regarding the source of the fire and is calling on the Israeli government to cease hostilities in the region.

"Attacks against peacekeeping missions are unjustified aggression against the international community," said Sánchez, who expressed condolences to the family of the fallen soldier. The UNIFIL force operates in southern Lebanon under Security Council Resolution 1701, and Spain is one of the main contributors of personnel to this mission.