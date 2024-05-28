Spain officially recognizes Palestinian state

Spain has officially recognized a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and including the Gaza Strip.

The announcement by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez solidifies Spain's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, insisting that any changes to the 1967 borders must be mutually agreed upon by all parties involved.

The decision, made public last week, came into effect today. Prime Minister Sánchez underscored Spain’s stance, stating, "Spain will not recognize the changes to the borders established in 1967 unless they are accepted by all parties."

This diplomatic move aligns Spain with Ireland and Norway, who also recognized a Palestinian state under the same terms, effective today. These countries' decisions are the result of Madrid’s lobbying efforts to rally European support for the recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In response to these recognitions, Israel has imposed sanctions on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem. The sanctions prevent the consulate from providing services to Palestinians residing in the city. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the recognitions, declaring, “Anyone who rewards Hamas and tries to create a Palestinian terrorist state will not come into contact with the Palestinians.”

He further emphasized Israel’s sovereignty and resilience, adding, "It is 2024 and the time of the Inquisition is over. Today, the Jews have a sovereign and independent state, and no one will force us to convert or threaten our existence. Anyone who harms us, we will harm him."