Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has issued a stern warning regarding what he describes as Israel’s “disproportionate response” in the Gaza conflict with Hamas, stating that such actions could have far-reaching consequences for global stability.

Sanchez made these remarks while addressing Spanish lawmakers, emphasizing the importance of recognizing a Palestinian state as a strategic move in Europe's geopolitical interests.

Sanchez expressed his concerns on Wednesday, asserting that Israel’s actions in Gaza risk destabilizing the Middle East and subsequently impacting the entire world.

e stressed the urgency of recognizing the existence of a Palestinian state, arguing that the international community cannot effectively support Palestine without acknowledging its sovereignty.

During a recent visit to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Sanchez hinted at Spain's potential recognition of Palestine as a nation by the end of June, indicating a shift in Spain's stance on the matter. He reiterated this position to lawmakers, underlining the need for Europe to accord recognition to Palestine, particularly in light of ongoing tensions in the region.

Sanchez has been vocal in his criticism of Israel’s response to the Gaza conflict, which erupted following Hamas's assault on October 7.

The Gaza health ministry, under Hamas control, reports a staggering death toll of over 33,000 individuals in the Strip, although these figures remain unverified and do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim to have targeted over 13,000 Hamas operatives in Gaza, in addition to combating terrorist incursions into Israel on October 7.

Sanchez's stance on the Gaza conflict has strained relations with Israel in recent months. His administration's calls for recognition of Palestine and inquiries into Israel's human rights obligations have drawn sharp rebukes from Israeli officials.

In response to Sanchez's remarks, Israel recalled its ambassador to Madrid for consultations in November, denouncing his comments as "outrageous."