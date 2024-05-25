Spanish Defense Minister calls Israeli offensive in Gaza a 'real genocide'

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has described the Israeli offensive in Gaza as a "real genocide."

Her comments, made during an interview with public television TVE, reflect growing tensions between Israel and Spain following Madrid's recent decision to recognize a Palestinian state.

Robles' remarks align with a similar sentiment expressed by Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz earlier this week. Diaz, in a controversial statement, advocated for a free Palestine “from the river to the sea,” a phrase often associated with Palestinian nationalist aspirations.

The Israeli government has staunchly rejected these accusations. Officials maintain that their military operations are focused on dismantling Hamas, the terror group responsible for the October 7 massacre in southern Israeli communities.

Israel argues that its actions are a legitimate response to terrorist activities, not an act of genocide against Palestinians.