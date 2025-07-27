Spanish Minister calls French Jewish teens kicked off flight 'Israeli brats'

Recommended -

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente has sparked intense backlash following a social media post in which he referred to a group of expelled French Jewish teenagers as "Israeli brats," despite their French nationality.

The inflammatory remarks come amid mounting controversy over their removal from a Vueling flight last Wednesday, an incident that has drawn accusations of antisemitic discrimination.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) published Saturday, Puente defended the Spanish airline and the civil guard’s actions, writing:

"Will the patriots side with Vueling? Will those of Law and Order side with air safety? Will the xenophobes be with the Spanish airline? Or will everyone together side with the Israeli children?"

Critics say the minister’s language conflated nationality and religion, framing the issue as a false binary between national loyalty and sympathy for foreign—albeit French—Jewish minors.

The statement has drawn widespread condemnation from Jewish organizations, human rights advocates, and political figures across Europe. The teens, who were flying from Valencia as part of a summer camp organized by Club Kineret, were removed from the aircraft by Spanish civil guard officers prior to takeoff. Witnesses, including unrelated passengers, have since contested Vueling’s justification for the removal, which cited “inappropriate behavior” and a “threat to flight safety.”

Multiple eyewitness accounts, however, suggest that the teens were calm and compliant. Some passengers claim the only distinguishing factor seemed to be the visible Jewish symbols worn by several of the teenagers. According to these accounts, police questioned the group about their nationality and described them as "Israeli children," even though all were French citizens.

The Club Kineret association announced it will file a formal complaint against Vueling, citing “physical and psychological violence” and “discrimination based on religion.” Their legal team highlighted the added severity of the situation, noting that some of the children involved were under the age of 15.

Vueling has stood by its initial claims, rejecting allegations of antisemitism and insisting that the group’s behavior posed a risk to the flight.

In response to the growing controversy, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, reached out to Vueling’s CEO on Saturday, requesting a full explanation and an inquiry into whether the teens were targeted due to their Jewish identity. The French government also summoned the Spanish ambassador in Paris to provide clarifications.