The United Kingdom is expected to formally recognize Palestine as a state once U.S. President Donald Trump concludes his state visit, according to The Times.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reportedly postponed the announcement to prevent the issue from dominating a joint press conference with Trump at Chequers on Thursday.

Washington has consistently opposed official recognition of Palestine, with Trump warning that it could be seen as rewarding Hamas.

Nevertheless, Britain appears set to proceed ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.

Other nations, including France, Canada, and Australia, are also expected to recognize Palestine at the assembly, signaling a broader shift in international diplomatic stances.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper described the IDF's Gaza City Operation as “utterly reckless and appalling,” highlighting the UK government’s criticism of Israel’s actions and its rationale for recognizing Palestinian statehood.

If enacted, the move will mark a significant diplomatic step for the Starmer government and could strain Britain’s relations with the United States on a highly sensitive Middle East issue.