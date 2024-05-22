Sunak calls snap election for July 4, Labour expected to seize power

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has officially called for a national election, setting July 4th as the date for a vote that many anticipate will see his governing Conservatives ousted after 14 years in power, with the opposition Labour Party poised to take the lead.

Standing outside his Downing Street office, Sunak, aged 44, announced the election date, surprising some with the earlier timing of the vote.

Despite his party trailing in the polls, Sunak emphasized the need for Britain to chart its future course, highlighting achievements such as the introduction of the furlough scheme to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will have a general election on July 4th," declared Sunak.

Entering the election campaign, Sunak faces significant challenges, not only due to the Conservative Party's lagging popularity but also his perceived detachment from certain factions within his own party. Reliant on a close circle of advisers, Sunak embarks on what promises to be a contentious campaign.

However, buoyed by positive economic indicators such as falling inflation and robust economic growth, Sunak appears determined to seize the moment and present his vision for a new term to voters.

The former investment banker and finance minister, in office for less than two years, has grappled with defining his political identity. Despite what he views as notable achievements, Sunak has struggled to garner widespread recognition for his successes.

Campaigning has already kicked off with both parties launching salvos on economic and defense fronts. Sunak's government accuses Labour of planning tax hikes and lacking a coherent plan for national security, while Labour criticizes the Conservatives for economic mismanagement and a lack of stability over the past 14 years.

Should Labour emerge victorious, it would mark a significant shift, ushering in the sixth prime minister in eight years.