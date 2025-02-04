Sweden: Shooting in Örebro school leaves 5 wounded

A shooting occurred Tuesday at a school in Örebro, a city located 105 miles from Stockholm, leaving five victims hurt.

Emergency services were immediately mobilized on site. Police have called on the public to avoid the Västhaga district, where the attack took place, stating that the situation remains dangerous. Witnesses reported hearing automatic gunfire, according to the Aftonbladet newspaper. The local hospital has reorganized its emergency department to accommodate the injured.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer spoke on the public SVT channel, telling Swedes: "We are taking the information regarding these acts of violence in Örebro very seriously. The police are on site and the operation is underway. The government is maintaining close contact with law enforcement and is following the development of the situation."

An investigation has been opened for attempted murder, arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.