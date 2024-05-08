At the Eurovision Song Contest, Swedish guest singer Erik Saada caused controversy by appearing on stage with a kaffiyeh tied to his left hand during the first semi-final performance.

The incident, which occurred during the live broadcast in Malmö, Sweden, has drawn criticism from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for violating the non-political nature of the event.

Saada's decision to wear the kaffiyeh, a traditional Arab headdress often associated with Palestinian nationalism, was not part of his rehearsal attire and came as a surprise to organizers and viewers alike. The EBU swiftly condemned Saada's action, emphasizing that Eurovision is a live singing competition and all participants are expected to adhere to the rules of the event.

A statement issued by the EBU clarified that Saada was aware of the competition rules prior to his performance and did not wear the kaffiyeh during rehearsals. However, he chose to don it just before the live broadcast, disregarding the apolitical nature of Eurovision.

Following the backlash, the EBU decided to remove Saada's performance from social media platforms. Additionally, a senior official from the organization assured Israeli journalists that the incident would be thoroughly investigated to understand how it occurred despite the presence of numerous producers and stage workers.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation has also sought clarification from the EBU regarding the matter, highlighting the significance of upholding the non-political stance of Eurovision.