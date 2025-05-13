Switzerland ban on Hamas go begin on May 15

The Swiss Confederation takes a new step in its fight against terrorism, with a law to go in effect on Thursday banning Hamas.

The decision, voted in late 2024, follows the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023. The security policy committees of the National Council and the Council of States had then filed a motion to ban all Hamas activity in Switzerland.

In practical terms, this law aims to "prevent any support for the financing of this terrorist group from Switzerland," according to the authorities. It will facilitate preventive police measures such as entry bans and expulsions, while simplifying the administration of evidence in criminal proceedings related to Hamas.

The Swiss government specifies that this ban will significantly complicate the use of the Swiss financial center by the terrorist organization for its funding. A major concern for a country renowned for its banking services.

While Palestinian flags remain allowed in Switzerland, the specific ban on Hamas marks a clear distinction between supporting a cause and financing terrorism. Hezbollah could face a similar fate. If a ban is under discussion, the Federal Council still opposes it, illustrating the nuances in the Swiss approach to different regional armed groups.

This measure places Switzerland in line with other Western nations that have already banned Hamas from their territory.