Counterterrorism officers join Cambridgeshire train mass-stabbing attack investigation

Ten people have been hospitalized after a stabbing attack on a train in Cambridgeshire, England, with nine believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested following the incident Saturday evening after a "significant" number of officers were called to Huntingdon Station, where the train had made an unscheduled stop.

"I had my headphones on, then heard them say 'They've got a knife. I've been stabbed.' And then when looking up, so they were making their way through the carriage to get away from the incident from the suspects. They were extremely bloodied," said Gavin, a commuter who had been on the train and witnessed the victims of the attack.

Authorities have not commented on the identities of those injured or arrested, or any potential motive.

Police have declared it a "major incident" and confirm that counterterrorism officers will be involved in the investigation.

"Armed police responded to the incident just before 8 p.m. this evening and they were able to neutralize the threat. Two people have been arrested, but there have been multiple stabbings. I'm not aware of the severity of those injuries, or the nature of the number of them. But obviously, very serious incident," a Huntingdon lawmaker said.

"My thoughts are with the families of those involved and the victims themselves," he added.